Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,086,150.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. 282,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,027. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

