Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,455 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

KL opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.