Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $5.32. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 3,953 shares changing hands.

KINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

