King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $584,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $11,971,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 456,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.78.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $594.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,118. The company has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.