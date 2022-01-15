King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $233.10 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $233,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.64. 4,474,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,017. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

