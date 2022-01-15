Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.