Kidder Stephen W Sells 830 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVV opened at $466.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

