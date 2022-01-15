Kidder Stephen W Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Amgen were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

