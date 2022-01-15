Kidder Stephen W Has $12.06 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 3.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

