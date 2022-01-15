KeyCorp Increases Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target to $12.00

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INN. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
NYSE:INN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
