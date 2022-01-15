Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 1,223 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $4,115,979.35.

KNBE stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KNBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

