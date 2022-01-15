Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

