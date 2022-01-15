Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €78.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.79 ($92.94).

Shares of COP stock opened at €61.60 ($70.00) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 1 year high of €85.35 ($96.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

