KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

KMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KMPH stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 850,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,205. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.