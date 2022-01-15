Kcash Trading Up 2.3% This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $106,861.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

