KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.21 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.10.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,404. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

