KBC Group NV Sells 84,041 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84,041 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $29,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

