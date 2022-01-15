KBC Group NV Sells 3,926 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.10. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

