KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $27,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.18.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

