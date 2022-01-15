KBC Group NV Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $40,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

BK stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

