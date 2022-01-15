KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

