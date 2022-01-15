KBC Group NV Has $30.79 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 631.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.64.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $438.18 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

