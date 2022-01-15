KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

