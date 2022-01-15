KBC Group NV Buys 43,721 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,721 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $38,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

