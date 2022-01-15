KBC Group NV Buys 329,212 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,212 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Aflac worth $35,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

