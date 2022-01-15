KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $36,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $504.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

