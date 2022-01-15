Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CA Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

