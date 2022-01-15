K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.21.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT stock opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.