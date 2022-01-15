JustInvest LLC Sells 4,686 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,098 shares of company stock worth $2,411,253. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

