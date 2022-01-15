JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 292.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $302.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.87.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,692 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

