JustInvest LLC Invests $339,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.97 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

