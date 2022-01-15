JustInvest LLC Decreases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in Donaldson by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

