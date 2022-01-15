Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hexcel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hexcel by 44.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Truist Securities raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

HXL opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

