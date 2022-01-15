Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $2.08 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.