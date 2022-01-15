Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.61 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 259.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.