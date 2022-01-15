Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 31,077 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,077 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.82.

CME stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

