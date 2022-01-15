Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,858 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $157.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average is $166.73. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.