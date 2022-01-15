Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after buying an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

