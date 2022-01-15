Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $34.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

