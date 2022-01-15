Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $3.89 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $250.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

