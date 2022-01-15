JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $10.34 on Friday, reaching $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,123,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569,132. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

