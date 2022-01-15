JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $10.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Honest has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. Analysts predict that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

