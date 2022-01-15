JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.92.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

