JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €59.58 ($67.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.05.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.