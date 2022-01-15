JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €59.58 ($67.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a one year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.05.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

