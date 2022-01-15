Jonathan M. Craig Sells 4,976 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

