Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.50) to GBX 2,290 ($31.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($34.07) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,502 ($33.96).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,965 ($26.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,880.50 ($25.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,619.37.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 5,000 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £102,250 ($138,794.62). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($36.50) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($438.01). Insiders acquired 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,078 over the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

