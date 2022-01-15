Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

