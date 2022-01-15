John Brandon Wagner Sells 1,368 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $28,112.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62.

EverQuote stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, cut their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

