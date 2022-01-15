Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

JRONY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $49.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.