Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ENSG opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.